Headline misstated gun problem
The headline on the May 29 Observer-Reporter editorial (“Have We Finally Decided Enough Is Enough?”) doesn’t state the problem correctly, and, therefore obscures any solution.
One party – let’s call them Democrats – has long been proposing possible solutions. Some might work. Some might not. Some might sorta work a little. Another party – let’s call them the Gun-Manufacturer-Owned-Party, or the GOP, for short – has blocked any attempt to even try any solution, or, incredibly, fund any research to find a solution, and, in fact, works toward getting more and more guns sold. They openly, without shame, say, “The solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
Think about that. So, a “bad” guy or several “bad” guys with guns start shooting, and three or four or 10 “good” guys start shooting. If police arrived in five seconds, how do they tell the difference between the bad guys and the good guys in this chaotic gun battle? And, if you’re unfortunately present, are you going to feel safer? But, on the other hand, it does sell more guns.
My objection to the headline is the word “we.” There are plenty of people who decided long ago that enough is enough. The first step to solving the issue is to vote out of office anyone who has blocked the efforts to try to find a solution.
Rev. Gerard Weiss
Pittsburgh