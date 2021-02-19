Unless I completely misunderstand the business of democracy, an elected senator is elected to represent ALL the people of the state in question, not merely the members of the party in which that senator ran.
So, where does the Republican Party get off censuring Sen. Pat Toomey for his vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump, who actually did incite the insurrection?
Toomey is answerable to all the people of Pennsylvania, not just the Republicans.
I am very happy with his vote on the issue.
Carole McIntyre
Waynesburg