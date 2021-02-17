I disagree with Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman about the lunches we get at the senior centers. He thinks they should be more healthy. We get a protein, veggies, and fruit every day, so I don't know what he doesn't like. I get mine nearly every day at the Cecil Senior Center, and I think our cook, Sissy, does a great job.
I don't know if the commissioner has had any meals at a different location or if he is just listening to someone who is a little picky, but I have no problem with the meals at all! Don't change something that is working.
Hedy Burns
Muse