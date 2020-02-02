Happy Groundhog Day!
As a native of Punxsutawney, I’d like to wish you a Happy Groundhog Day!
It will be a joy to have a little fun in the midst of winter.
Since I am the pastor at Bentleyville United Methodist Church, I will not be attending the Groundhog Day celebration in my hometown, but hope to supply the members of my congregation with a little groundhog treat (cookies!) on Sunday morning.
My dad made the groundhog cookie cutter as well as the recipe for the cookies (our family bakery and restaurant can be seen in the movie “Groundhog Day”).
So, enjoy your day and have some fun (especially since the Steelers aren’t in the Super Bowl this year).
Grace and peace!
Rev. Barbara Bailey
Washington{&end}