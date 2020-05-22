Happy EMS Week to all the first responders, emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians, paramedics, pre-hospital registered nurses, and all other pre-hospital personnel, including emergency medical dispatchers.
Thank you for your dedication. As EMS providers you work many hours providing medical relief to your communities. You are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It does not matter if it is cold, hot, raining, snowing, or if there is a natural disaster, man-made disaster, or pandemic. You are always ready to answer the call, and to help someone in need.
Thank you for your commitment to excellence. You are some of the most intelligent, caring, and compassionate men and women on earth.
To first responder families and friends: thank you for sharing them with us. Thank you for putting up with the long hours, the missed family get-togethers, concerts and sporting events, and holidays that were missed because your family member was protecting his or her community.
Finally, a thank-you to all our EMS brothers and sisters who have left us this year. Your service and dedication will not be forgotten.
Christopher DeJohn
Washington