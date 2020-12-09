Greene County commissioners should say no to a tax increase
I read an article in the Observer-Reporter{/em} in November indicating that Greene County commissioners are proposing a substantial property tax increase.
During an economic crisis, they really want people to pay more so the county can go on as usual? Really?
I’ve lived in Greene County for more than 60 years, and during that time you would have thought the county would have made progress. Instead, it has regressed. For the past 30 years, I’ve watched one coal mine after another close. I’ve seen three shirt factories close. I’ve seen the Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station close, along with a hospital and restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and other retail outlets.
The little communities that exist throughout Greene County have slowly deteriorated. Many are filled with vacant houses or houses that have been turned into rental units.
But given all this, Greene’s commissioners want residents to pay more in taxes. They need to rethink this. They need to look at making major cuts instead of making residents pay while the county conducts business as usual.
Tom Schuman
Waynesburg