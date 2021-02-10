The Greene County commissioners are to be commended for proclaiming the Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution as it applies to ownership of firearms in the county with regard to respecting all present gun laws: federal, state and local.
Anyone with a cursory knowledge of the decades of gun ownership laws already on the books knows that new laws being proposed (i.e. HR 127) are already aware that this law is the first attempt at gun conscription. If passed it is intended to force gun owners to list all firearms in their possession by indicating gun type, serial number, where housed, authorized users, and types of ammo possessed. And that is only a brief interpretation of the proposed law.
If this does not fly in the face of our abridged U.S. Second Amendment protections, then nothing does.
Whether Greene County's resolution will protect law-abiding gun owners from prosecution of any future proposed gun laws, be it on the federal, state, or local level remains to be seen. People will not tolerate that “3 a.m. knock on their door” for very long. There are too many good citizens in this county who are not “sunshine patriots,” but they are law-abiding citizens willing to defend what they are already entitled to.
Your nation has displayed itself on many occasions to violations of our Constitution. Perhaps the day has arrived to see if it really has any teeth in it!
Bill Brooks
Waynesburg