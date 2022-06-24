Grateful bill failed
Imagine, any day, any town, any city, USA. A child is born. After the first breath and eyes are open, the mother is there to comfort this soft bundle of tissue. The father is so happy and thankful his wife endured it all for their family. Calls are made. Mom and Dad, you are now Grandma and Grandpa! Relatives visit and remark. Look at his hands: He’s a pitcher, or a quarterback or both. She has her mother’s nose. She’ll be daddy’s princess. Names are suggested, but Mom wants him to be a junior to honor her husband. And bless the nurses with their beaming smiles and their motherly instinct to eagerly and willingly provide the tender loving care, and no less, than if this child was their own. Prayers have been answered. What can this child achieve in life? There is joy all around, right?
Enter the Democratic Party. They had the audacity to try and pass a bill that would allow the executioners of life to eliminate this gift from God, just one day prior to a birth. Digest that!
In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, tragedy, the Observer-Reporter wrote a very good editorial on how life happens so quickly that people don’t always savor the time with their children. That they should cherish and nurture and celebrate them and hug them more. The article was well-written and the emphasis was to do this with their children, because they are here.
But this bill would have allowed a person the right to decide just 24 hours before the child’s birth, that they don’t want this child and want this baby disposed of. And the shameless Democratic Party is eager to comply and to make sure this child with so much promise, is not here!
Robert BonAnno
Washington