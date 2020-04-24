At an April 20 press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf was quoted as saying that unemployed personnel could not be called back to work. Pennsylvania labor law, Section 402A, clearly states that an employee is not eligible for compensation upon refusing a job. What I don't understand is how the governor could turn our employees against us with this maligned statement at this unprecedented time. A leader would have encouraged the work force to get back as soon as possible. He made a very difficult situation worse. He told them they could stay home and be entitled to pay while their job and employer sits on his or her hands, dying a slow death with no revenue and no idea when they can reopen. He was quoted as specifically stating that employees did not have to return to work and that if we want them to return we should "raise the compensation of your employees."
This was quite an insult to thousands of the state's businesses who value and provide good wages for their employees. His lack of knowledge in the law, his overall belief that employers are the enemy of the people and his blatant arrogance are just unbelievable. Many Pennsylvania employers will not survive this shutdown. This was an incredible low blow and he needs to correct his statement and apologize to business.
Michael Passalacqua
Washington