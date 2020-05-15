Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf he has been a thoughtful, calm, and informative source of information. His approach to the pandemic has focused on the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians.
Nobody wants small businesses to close, children not in school, and everyday life disrupted. No governor in this country wants their state’s economy destroyed or their constituents to be out of work. These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary leadership. Wolf has risen to the occasion with a well-though-out and scientifically-based approach for dealing with the pandemic. He continues to do so even in the face of many critics, including the president. That is what good leadership looks like.
I am sincerely grateful that I live in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania while going through this pandemic. I feel as safe as one can feel under the circumstances. Thank you, Governor Wolf. Please continue to keep us safe.
Sharon Laffey
Claysville