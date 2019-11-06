GOP support of Trump may be short-sighted
The extent to which President Trump rules by fear and intimidation is evident in the disgraceful party-line vote in the U. S. House last week on formally initiating an impeachment inquiry.
Every Republican fell in lockstep with Trump, telling the nation that they are not interested in investigating any impropriety in which he has engaged. Turning their backs on the Constitution and our laws may prove to be short-sighted for the GOP, as the message is a president may act, as Trump asserts, to do anything he wants. Trump’s legal team went so far as to argue in court recently that if he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, as he has said he could get away with, no action could be taken against him so long as he serves as president.
Someday a Democratic president will occupy the White House, sooner rather than later, one can hope. If President Trump is not held accountable for his actions, what argument will the Republicans use to stop a Democratic president when he or she similarly chooses to run amok, to act as a tin-pot-dictator who has no regard for our laws and our Constitution?
Oren Spiegler Peters Township