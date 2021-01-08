This is what I learned in the last two months: today's Republican Party can no longer be trusted with our government. Today's Republican Party is ready to break our democracy in order to retain its power; that is its primary concern. Our democracy with its peaceful transition of power has been what actually made America great for over 200 years. But the Republican Party is now willing to end that.
Here are some other things that we heard from the Republican Party this year:
It's OK to disregard rules meant to protect public health. Go ahead and bring guns to public demonstrations. We don't mind if you threaten state government officials. All these are very irresponsible, and once unthinkable for a political party.
Recent actions have made this crystal clear: today's Republican Party cannot be trusted.
John Bogaard
Houston