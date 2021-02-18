I am 64 years old and a graduate of Trinity High School. Though I do not live in Washington County any longer, I have always considered it home, have been proud to tell all where I am from and where my values can be traced. I subscribe to the Observer-Reporter, support the natural gas industry as well as local charities. For the first time this morning, I paused to rethink what has always been my mantra.
The censuring of Sen. Pat Toomey by the Washington County GOP for his vote to convict Donald Trump and the nonsensical interview I saw from its chairman was sad and not representative of the place that I call home.
I would hope when political leaders take controversial stands, they remember that it can be noticed by people making business decisions as to where to expand as well as where others want to live. This censure was not a banner advertisement for the climate of Washington County.
I always thought the futility of the Whiskey Rebellion was something I just visited on South Main Street and not in current life. I hope when history views Senator Toomey, it will view him in the same manner as George Washington, that he recognized a violent insurrection against our lawfully elected government and dealt with it in a strong, but lawful manner.
Larry Ceisler
Philadelphia