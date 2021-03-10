Good intentions after all
Now we know that it was only with good intentions that Donald Trump sicced a savage mob on the U.S. Capitol and its occupants on Jan. 6: Behind the ugliness, racism, and carnage that was inflicted, the incited attack was actually a bid to boost the economy and create jobs, and it is going to succeed!
Hundreds more police officers are now being requested to guard the building indefinitely, and countless millions of dollars will be spent for that force and other types of security, including keeping the people’s house off limits to the people, lest it be ransacked and looted again!
Gee, Trump really is a good guy who has the interest of the country at heart!
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township{&end}