On Tuesday, I ordered a desk calendar. Why am I telling you this?
Most mornings since March, I have awakened, walked past my office and back to let the dogs out. It has had such a sense of Groundhog Day, and not in the Bill Murray, shout-out to a small-town in Western Pennsylvania-type way, and definitely lacking the thoughts of who, what, and where is my day going to take me. Some days have been better than others, but if we are being honest, they have all been tough. Tough for us, tough for our businesses, tough for our health care workers, essential workers, loved ones, decision makers, and the list goes on.
But Tuesday, Margaret Keenan, a beautiful, spunky, 90-year-old in the United Kingdom was the first person to receive a non-COVID trial inoculation. She was the picture seen round the world, as important as the moon landing scientifically, as relieving as the end of a war, and with the overwhelming optimism of bringing a baby into the world.
When asked why she signed up, she said, "because I want to see my grandchildren next year." Was she worried about the newness of the vaccine? Probably, but her exact words were, "go for it."
So today, I feel like we have all been given our marching orders: Go for it.
Plan for the future, think past the next week, even order a desk calendar!
I know right now given our current circumstances that it seems like we have miles to go, and they are going to be nerve wracking, but I for one am ready to turn the calendar page with a little more optimism and a bit of relief.
I encourage us all to take a minute and think how can I go for it?
Christy Rowing
Washington