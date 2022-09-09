I write in response to the juxtaposition of viewpoints on the Sept. 4 opinion page of the Observer-Reporter. The uplifting article by Gary Stout regarding the personal and societal benefits of a life of altruism was a positive call to action. He pointed out that the modern altruism movement considers all human lives to have equal value. This movement is not just about giving money, but also considering how one can do the most good for humankind.
In that vein, there was also the inspiring O-R editorial about relegating the practice of conversion therapy targeting LGBTQ people to the dustbin of history. It noted that such therapies are widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and often lead to mental health and substance problems. Like the altruism concept, the editorial proposes we should accept and support LGBTQ people for who they are, without apologies. We need more of these inspiring messages.
Then, unfortunately, there was the dark and depressing column by Dave Ball, chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, who listed everything he thought was wrong with our country and blamed it on, among others, the president, the CIA, schoolteachers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Democrats. While I wouldn’t expect anything different, his ridiculous accusations and vitriol only serve to denigrate his party and its leadership and lower the quality of our public discourse. Interestingly, he made no mention of the former president, who is largely responsible for the divisiveness we now have. In addition to Donald Trump planning and instigating an insurrection, we now know he unlawfully took home classified secret materials. I find it ironic that he constantly complains about a stolen election while hoarding stolen government documents. I wait with bated breath for both Trump’s and Ball’s explanations of this behavior.
In short, we can be critical in a positive manner, but gloom and doom are counterproductive.