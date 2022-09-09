Typewriter

I write in response to the juxtaposition of viewpoints on the Sept. 4 opinion page of the Observer-Reporter. The uplifting article by Gary Stout regarding the personal and societal benefits of a life of altruism was a positive call to action. He pointed out that the modern altruism movement considers all human lives to have equal value. This movement is not just about giving money, but also considering how one can do the most good for humankind.