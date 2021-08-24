Glad that road projects have been completed
We continually hear about the dire need for infrastructure improvements just about everywhere in Pennsylvania. No one likes the delays and detours that huge road projects usually cause. One such long-running project now completed is the intersection of routes 519 and 980 near the clover leaf at Hill Church in North Strabane Township.{/span}
For years, it was a five-day, twice-daily bottleneck, and was the scene of several very serious accidents due to a lack of traffic controls. Along with the Hill Church intersection is the revamping of the intersection of Route 519 and I-79 at Houston. Both projects were sorely needed.
Far too often, complaining about road work never seems to end, but there are few words of praise when the work results in vast improvements in traffic movement and safety. The traffic lights that were installed enhance the safety at both locations. The widening of traffic lanes and the addition of left-turning lanes will do wonders to reduce property damage and injuries. It is appropriate to say that both projects are completely up to modern safety design standards.
The construction company’s engineers and the construction workers did a great job in improving two troublesome traffic problems in North Strabane.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg