I'm writing in response to the Oct. 3 article about the community meeting at the LeMoyne Center about citizens and police relationships. The answer to the problem is simple: It's called respect – to police and to citizens.
All Don Ward had to say was, "My name is Don Ward, and I'm the groundskeeper for the center," and not give a smart reply when asked who he was. End of issue.
As a property owner and business owner in that area, I welcome a police presence and certainly would not disrespect an officer for looking after my property, which, by the way, they do, and they do a very good job.
Give respect, get respect.
Michael Kopko
Washington