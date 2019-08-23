Give credit where it’s due
When I heard that President Trump was coming to the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County, I thought that was a good thing. But after hearing him take some credit for it being there, I asked some questions and did other research, only to learn it was talked about as far back as President Bush and followed through with Barack Obama.
The real credit belongs to our local people, Gov. Ed Rendell and especially Tom Corbett.
Maybe it wasn’t such a good thing him coming here.
James Zlamal
Claysville
