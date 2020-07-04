Giant Eagle deserves kudos
Due to health issues and age, I am considered at high-risk for the coronavirus. I am so thankful that I have a Giant Eagle store in my town that cares.
Giant Eagle has been hit with lawsuits over its mandate that customers wear masks in its stores, and I recently heard a lawyer on television malign Giant Eagle and say that by asking people to wear masks and offering special services to those who can’t, Giant Eagle is putting a label on them.
No! Giant Eagle is saying we ask people to wear masks to protect them, their neighbors and their employees, but if you can’t, we will try to find a way to provide services for you.
I gladly wear a mask and gloves to protect me and my neighbors. Labels can help us. During this difficult time, we need to have other labels, too – caring, kind, thoughtful, compassionate. We can reach out and help each other build bridges instead of widening chasms.
Margaret D’Antonio
Bentleyville