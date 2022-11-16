This past Election Day, I was one of those greeting folks at the polls. Too bad the national media wasn’t there to see that all the greeters, no matter which side, managed to get along. Imagine – no name calling!
In fact, it was like a big kitchen table where we decided to solve the world’s problems. The first thing we agreed on was that making the clock go back and forth is stupid and it needs to stop. Yay! Agreement. Education came up. Guess what we all agreed on? Not every kid needs to go to a four-year college or university. Yay! And we agreed that community colleges are important. The cost is reasonable, and it allows a student to check some things out. Sure, if someone wants to be a teacher or a doctor that requires long-term serious training.
Issue by issue we talked about what matters and wondered about how things get paid for. Did we agree on everything? I shook my head when I heard someone say Philadelphia and cardboard over the windows. Things got busy so we didn’t get to dive into that. Not sure we would’ve gotten to a yay on that, but who knows – at least we were talking.
At one point an elderly fellow stopped to take literature. He looked at me, frowning before whispering something to the other greeter. As the old man stepped away the greeter said in a firm voice, “No, you’ve got that wrong. She’s really very nice.”
I can’t thank that other greeter because I don’t know his name. But his kindness touched me. And it kind of makes me mad. Now I can’t call the other side stupid, ignorant, poopy-heads.
Hmmm, I believe I’ve heard this notion before. Was it in a song? Something about treating other people the way I want to be treated. Can you tell me where I picked that up? Seems like it’s good advice. What do you think?