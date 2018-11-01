Here we go – another election. How will you vote? Are you now collecting Social Security or close to it? Are you aware the Republicans want to redo or cut Social Security benefits. Past administrations have borrowed $2.8 trillion and have never paid it back. Before someone builds a wall or tells you the program is almost bust, we need to tell them to pay it back with interest.
Medicare is the other program targeted for proposed cuts or changes. If Medicare costs me more, then my Social Security deduction goes up. If cuts are made, then my supplemental insurance goes up. I lose both ways! There are millions of us in the same bind. I still work and pay into Medicare and Social Security to pay for my supplemental insurance. My choice at 78 years old is to have two part-time or one full-time job. So to the millions like myself, I say go out and vote and hope all this doesn't happen.
Stephen Setto
Washington