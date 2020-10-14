I found the article, "Concerns raised about security at polling stations," in the Oct. 9 edition laughable. First of all, when the citizens of Greene County were notified about a Black Lives Matter rally, they showed up armed to make sure it did not turn into another riot like we have seen in other parts of the country. Never in my lifetime have I seen anyone show up at a polling place armed to intimidate voters. Sounds like Waynesburg Councilwoman Lynne Snyder just wanted her 15 minutes of fame, or maybe just to cause trouble. Like trying to keep people from voting in person.
Come on, people, get out and vote.
Rita Martin
Prosperity