Gender ideology is the issue
Lately, there has been a lot of discussion about transgenderism on the op-ed page.
Proponents quickly change the discussion to LGBTQ+. Whether a person is attracted to a member of the opposite sex, same sex or both is not the debate. Gender ideology is the issue.
This comes from gender theory, which replaces biological (objective) sex with gender identity. The idea is that everyone has a subjective sense of gender that defines who they are and should trump biological realty.
This is the problem. People are being told to believe something that they know is not true.
Ernest Bonitatibus
McDonald