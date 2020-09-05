Adhering to strict regulatory standards and maintaining strong environmental compliance with more than 19,000 well site inspections last year, the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians producing clean natural gas place the highest priority on the health and safety of residents, communities and our shared environment ("Health care providers request governor, DOH to 'better protect Pennsylvanians from the health effects of shale gas development,'" Aug. 25 Observer-Reporter).
While a handful of extreme anti-energy activists may continue to peddle junk science with the ultimate goal of banning natural gas development, the independent science, data, and facts clearly demonstrate natural gas is developed safely and responsibly. A 2019 independent air quality analysis near Fort Cherry School District, for example, found shale operations “do not pose any acute or chronic health concerns.” Another review by medical professionals with the Pennsylvania and Colorado Department of Health found a “lack of” and “insufficient” evidence supporting negative public health claims.
Further, a Department of Environmental Protection air monitoring study on long-term health risks of living near shale operations in Washington County found “little risk” to public health.
Despite the repeated, deeply misguided claims from a select few, the science is clear – shale gas development is a boosting our region’s economy and moving us forward in achieving significant clean air progress. As parents, neighbors, and friends, we share in the desire for clean air, healthy streams, and strong, vibrant communities and we’re proud of the role natural gas plays in making that a reality.
Dave Spigelmyer
Marcellus Shale Coalition
Pittsburgh