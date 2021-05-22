The recent editorial about the plan to "integrate" California University of Pennsylvania with two other state system schools identifies "aggressive fundraising" as one source of money. As a donor, a member of a donor family, and friend of many others who are loyal and supporters of Cal U., there is only one problem with this idea: It will not work.
Students who have profited from what was learned become donors; they will not have any loyalty to a three-university blend. Years ago, there was a proposal to rename or rebrand Cal U. as Eberly University. Donors not only said that they would no longer donate, but donors asked for refunds.
I commend the chancellor for attempting to reduce the cost of higher education. I would ask that he first consider how this was accomplished traditionally. I would suggest that he consult those who have manifested loyalty to these universities over years with money.
Kirk Holman
California