Unworkable?
Editor:
A recent story reported the Washington School Board’s solution for a “channel of communication” between the board and the teaching personnel. The hoard proposed that the superintendent of schools represent the teachers before the board. Would you want Dr. Glenn Hess to speak as your representative?
Since this solution has not worked for the past 8 years, you’ll understand why the board’s action will kill any chances for meaningful communication between your elected board and the teachers.
Teacher’s Wife