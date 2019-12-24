Questions asked
Editor:
I recently attended a meeting of the sewage authority at the South Strabane Municipal Building to discuss the possible installation of sewage facilities throughout a portion of the township. During the meeting it was brought up by residents of Oak Spring Road that the K-Mart complex, which processes its own sewage, was in fact dumping raw sewage in the stream that runs behind the residents’ homes. Township officials at the meeting acknowledge that they are well aware of the condition but couldn’t require the State of Pennsylvania to enforce this deplorable condition.
To other questions as to alternative courses cf action to take to remedy the situation, answers were either vague or noncommittal.
My questions are: How can township authorities state that it is impossible to remedy a clear-cut violation of the law? Will they or will they not take the necessary steps to correct the situations?
Many homes throughout South Strabane Township, because they are using septic tanks, are dumping sewage onto streets, into gullies and ditches, again in clear violation of the law. When township officials were approached at the September meeting they again stated the condition and problem are known, but that the law on sewage is impossible to enforce.
Township officials did come out the next day to see if a particular condition could be corrected but their answer has never been received. My question is: How can officials of the township again claim they cannot enforce the law when undoubtedly a good portion of the problem is improperly or poorly installed septic tanks? I’m getting sick of the rats and the smell and a very inactive township government.
Curtis G. Parker
Washington