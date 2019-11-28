Typewriter
Bearded Hero

Editor:

Last Saturday, there was an article on the front page of your paper about the heroics of a W&J student who rescued a ladies’ purse from the bands of a purse snatcher.

Earlier this fall, this same student, who is trying to lift some of the financial burden from his parents’ shoulders by putting himself through college, was disappointed and a little disenchanted to have the “townspeople” close the doors (if, indeed, they opened them at all) in his face when he attempted to sell goods door-to-door for a reputable company.

This same student also was stopped and frisked on a main street when police were looking for a suspect in a drug store robbery.

And why? It was all because he wears well-trimmed beard.

Well now he’s a hero.

Which leads me to comment – don’t judge a look by its cover.

Dorothy J. Jones

Washington