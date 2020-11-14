The normal sequence is that something occurs; someone alleges there was something illegal about it; enough evidence is gathered to determine whether the situation deserves a public trial, and a trial or hearing is held to determine the truth.
Donald Trump and the Republicans have invented a new sequence. Trump travels the country for months, preaching to thousands that, if he loses the election that proves it was rigged. During that time, there cannot be any evidence that this has happened because nothing has happened, yet. However, his repetition becomes truth in many minds. He also preaches that paper ballots can’t be trusted, even though paper ballots actually exist and can be verified. Machine ballots require trust in the machine.
This does, though, put everyone on high alert to look for fraud. Everyone, from the workers at each voting station to the federal government, is extra tense and careful.
The election is held.
No specific allegations are made. Democracy has worked. About a week later, Republicans are still claiming fraud, but haven’t found any evidence. The attorney general publicly demands that his representatives across the country look for fraud, which was already part of their regular job. Richard Pilger, the Justice Department’s top prosecutor for election crimes, resigns because he could “no longer perform his job in good conscience.” In other words, he thinks this demand is simply political nonsense.
Republicans and their followers, still weirdly mesmerized, are causing tremendous damage to our country, its reputation, democracy, and truth itself.
Rev. Gerard Weiss
Washington