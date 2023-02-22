Fox News need to be held accountable
How humiliating it must be for the prominent Fox News Channel hosts to have some of their intimate comments to each other about the 2020 presidential election revealed for the public to see as it defends itself against a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.
We now know that it was all an act when the hosts attempted to convince us that the 2020 presidential election was rigged for Donald Trump to lose, that they knew from the start that there was no significant level of fraud which would have served to change the result in any state that President Joe Biden legitimately won.
The network did not simply report the consistent baseless allegations of fraud made by Trump and his henchmen, but it signed on to them, all in the interest of retaining its right-wing viewers. Its actions were intentional and malicious. As a result of what they did, Dominion Voting Systems and its employees were subjected to intimidation and death threats.
I hope that the plaintiff’s action against FNC will be successful, that huge punitive damages will be assessed, and that a powerful message will be sent to the media that when you lie and people and businesses are harmed, you will be held accountable.