During this entire election season – before, during, and after - I have seen, and even read a few, letters to the editor. I work in a local high school, grades 7 to 12, and I can say this without hesitation and without reservation: My kids act a whole lot better, and even more adult-like, than many writers on this page.
We all have the right to exercise our First Amendment rights, but many writers have taken it to another level. I remember the days growing up when someone didn't get their way, they took their ball and went home. A temper tantrum. That's what I'm seeing in a number of these letters. It makes me even more grateful that I do what I do for a living. It almost seems like a role reversal – the kids are acting like adults and the adults are acting like kids.
Maybe some of you need to think about that. Some food for thought.
Rich Briggs
Houston