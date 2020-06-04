I am so saddened by all the people who are teaching our children that violence and looting are OK. People who had nothing to do with this and were as upset as anyone are being punished. Why? What good does that do, especially when absolutely everyone is upset about George Floyd being killed by a police officer who is being brought to justice.
Does anyone think this will make people less racist? Or that any good will come of it at all? The people are actually dishonoring his memory, considering his girlfriend said he would be appalled. And how is stealing stuff going to help? That's just people taking advantage of the situation for personal gain.
By all accounts this was a good man who died. He wouldn't approve. I'm sure of it, and we shouldn't, either.
Amy Boyd
Waynesburg