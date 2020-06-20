Regarding Pam Morosky’s June 17 letter: In her last paragraph, she states that Donald Trump received 93% of the vote in the primary and Joe Biden received 78%. Then she states that Biden can’t be leading in the polls.
The figures are not for head-to-head competition. Trump received 93% of the Republican vote. If 100 Republicans cast votes, 93 would have voted for him. If 200 Democrats cast votes and 78% voted for Biden, that would mean 156 voted for Biden. In this hypothetical, Biden would have received more votes.
Of course, when these two candidates face-off in the fall, we will then know who is the more popular candidate, for certain.
Jim Bartkowiak
Finleyville