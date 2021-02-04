On Oct. 31, 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 of 2019. This was a bipartisan compromise legislation for historic election reform that took effect for the April 2021 primary election. In it there was a new option to vote by mail up to 50 days before an election. This was accomplished while both houses had a substantial Republican majority.
Clyde Clendaniel, in his Feb. 3 letter, might want to get his facts straight. For emphasis, this was long before we ever heard of COVID-19. Donald Trump lost the election fair and square in the state of Pennsylvania. Facts are facts. This is duly noted public record.
To read the entire law go to www.pahousegop.com.
Jill Baer
McMurray