Facebook's decision about whether to exclude Donald Trump from its platform boils down to a simple matter: Does a powerful individual who commands tens of millions of loyal disciples have a right to promote a lie which explicitly led to one of the most shameful days in the history of our country, the murderous Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6?
Facebook answered the question simply and appropriately: no, at least for two years, an appropriate sanction. There is no absolute right to free speech to be afforded by a private company when such speech is incendiary and leads to domestic turmoil and casualties.
If by the time the temporary suspension elapses Trump has demonstrated that he is willing to act as if he is a civilized human being and to no longer promote violence against his mortal enemies, the situation may be open for reevaluation. Knowing the lifelong modus operandi of Trump, his rage against his foes, and his lifelong holding of grudges, I see little chance of that happening.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township