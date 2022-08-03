Doug Mastriano is an extremist that the Pennsylvania governor position does not need in this challenging time as the country and the state heals from the turmoil of the prior administration and coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Republicans have decided that their best candidate for governorship is a Christian nationalist with a penchant for magical thinking. Mastriano believes that he knows the intentions of the framers of the Constitution and that the separation of church and state is a myth. He needs no further than check the inscriptions on Thomas Jefferson’s tombstone, read the letters written to the Danbury Baptist Association, consult the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, and lastly, understand the Establishment Clause for a clear explanation that there indeed needs to be political distance in the relationship between church and state.
Evangelical Christian nationalists are a group of extremists that would enjoy nothing more than to do away with problematic clauses and bring about another dark age. I, for one, do not wish to lose the representative republic in this country because of prophecy or extreme beliefs held by Doug Mastriano.
