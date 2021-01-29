We, the people, should applaud the 10 Republican congressmen and women who voted to impeach Donald Trump. His blatant directive to march to the Capitol could not be misunderstood. That greater harm did not follow is reason for relief. Mayhem is a mob beyond control and the planned future assaults are cause for continuing alarm. By voting not to impeach him, the Congress gave tacit approval to more riots and equivocated, shirking truth and responsibility.
Can we, the people, personally do anything? Small though it is, acknowledging the votes of sanity and conscience by 10 honorable legislators we confirm their choices. Email and snail mail addresses are on Google; thank-you's can be counted, and approval is always encouraging. Edmund Burkes' words are relevant: "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is that good men remain silent."
We, the people, should express gratitude for the voices and choices of good men and women.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington