Joe Biden's inauguration was extremely anticlimactic. Where were all the people who voted for him? Where were his supporters? Nobody showed up. The place was barricaded with barbed-wire fence, the National Guard and undercover FBI agents. You couldn't tell if you were watching the United States of America or China or Russia inaugurations.
There also was no sense of excitement from the new administration. It seemed like they knew what the outcome was going to be from the beginning. Where was the thrill of victory? Inaugurations for Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were captivating, and their supporters and audiences were overwhelmingly joyful that their candidates won.
It seemed like the media just wanted to hurry up and get this inauguration coverage over and done with.
Dominic Broglia
Canonsburg