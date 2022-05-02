Example of obfuscation
This responds to “Turnpike strives for transparency,” an opinion piece by Mark Compton published April 27 in the Observer-Reporter.
Mr. Compton’s piece is a classic example of Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission obfuscation. Two examples will suffice:
1. “For these and other reasons, AET (All-Electronic Tolling) is being adopted in 19 of 35 states with tolling, nearly 55%.”
How does this relate to Turnpike Commission transparency?
2. “We take a multifaceted approach to tackling leakage.” Where’s the data? What results have been achieved to date? What are the targets? How many debt-collection firms have their payments from the Turnpike Commission based on reclamation of tolls? How many commonwealth employees have their bonuses based on reclamation of tolls?
Douglas Mahrer
McMurray