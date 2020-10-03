Oh, what troubled times we live in when governors are being dragged over the coals for their decisions over COVID-19. Billionaires and millionaires might lose a few bucks, but not like the folks that are losing their homes, jobs, and life savings – just to survive.
I spent 30-plus years working in union coal mines. We always talked about safety, almost daily. If there was a death in the industry, we would hear about it and discuss the situation.
We coal miners have little sayings that sum up different work situations that still run in my head. The one that seems to be appropriate for these times is, “If one is to err, err to the side of safety.” Wow!
We should do that with COVID-19. The fact is our governor has meetings with scientists and other experts to gain a consensus on how best to move Pennsylvania and then makes a decision. We need to all pull together to get through this. Decisions need to include how to keep the “little guy” afloat. Some leaders are pulling statements out of their hat like the one made about bleach. Being wrong can be lethal. In the end, I beg you to “err to the side of safety.”
God bless our country and the United Mine Workers of America.
David Huntley
New Freeport