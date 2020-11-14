Never being one to have any hope of understanding the intricacies of politics, like anyone else who doesn't have their head buried in the sand, it's difficult to avoid the constant barrage of information surrounding us on all sides of the political arena, and to not be affected by it. I do, however, try to read and listen objectively to commentary from many sources, and strive to discern as rationally as possible, what is sound information and opinion.
To mock another person's attempt at pulling people together for common good with mockery, and tick through lists of alarmist rhetoric is far removed from anything constructive – unless, of course, the goal is to fan the flames of hatred and feed paranoia.
"Dark days ahead for America" indeed, Mr. Ball, with the added flavors of vitriolic rants. Pass me the milk and honey, please.
Linda Boice
Washington