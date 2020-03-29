Enough of the false information
TV viewership is up when it comes to the daily briefings by the man in the White House on COVID-19. It’s only an opinion, but I believe it’s to tune in and hear factual reporting by Dr. Anthony Fauci and not due to the campaigning Donald Trump.
Many of us remember when the television was called the “idiot box.” Well, that seems to continue to be true when it comes to the ramblings and “fake news” that Trump feeds the “idiot box” and does nothing but confuse viewers. His latest bit of “fake news” is the floating of an Easter timeline for the nation to be back on its feet and everyone back to work so that the economy can bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 level! Thank goodness for the scientific and medical truth presented by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nation will bounce back, but only when it is medically safe to do so and the pandemic comes to a medical end and we all can safely return to a new normal lifestyle.
Enough is enough of the back and forth, false information and nonsense that comes from Trump’s daily changing imagination.
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (retired)
Washington