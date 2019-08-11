When will it ever be enough? Alleged weapons of mass destruction caused us to start a war in Iraq. We have weapons of mass destruction in our own country and NOBODY is doing anything about stopping the sale of weapons or confiscating assault weapons with large magazines or bump stocks capable of killing 20 or more people in seconds. Our legislators are cowards. We worry about terrorist organizations but we have them right here within our borders, and they are not foreigners: They are hate-filled, American-born, white supremacists.
When the Constitution was written it was a different time. The United States did not have much of an army. So the Second Amendment was passed into law. It states, "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." We seem to forget that we now have a well-regulated militia – National Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, police, security guards. And there are more guns and weapons privately owned than there are Americans right here right now.
Stop this madness, I beg you, legislators. Quit worrying about being re-elected and do something. Be courageous.
While trickle-down economics does not seem to work, trickle-down morality does. Many of our leaders are not exhibiting morality, humanity, kindness, and humility. It is shocking how much taxpayer money is being spent to shuttle our president and his family and cohorts to and from golf courses and money-raising rallies. The corporations that got big tax breaks are spreading that new-found wealth to stockholders and themselves instead of creating new jobs in this country, inventing new health cures, investing in new green energy, improving education, creating well-paying jobs. Enough is enough.
When we go to the polls in a year, remember who these legislators are, what stands they took to stop the madness and vote accordingly. America is better than this.
Mary Lou Burger
Pittsburgh