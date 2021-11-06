It would be disingenuous to argue that the results in the political races of Election Day 2021 contain good news for the Democrats.
With rare exception, Republicans emerged victorious in multiple critical local, state, and national contests.
Despite disarray inflicted on Washington County by Republican elected officials, the GOP swept the row office races and their goal of precluding the creation of a government study commission was achieved by an overwhelming margin in part due to a distortion of what approving such a body would have entailed.
Sadly, a small number of registered voters made decisions for the majority as most stayed home or did not care to go to the trouble to cast a ballot by mail.
Voters are in a sour mood for a number of reasons and the decreased popularity of President Joe Biden weighed heavily on some of the Democratic candidates. Prices for essential products like gasoline and groceries are soaring with no certainty that inflation will be transitory as had been predicted by many economists. A soaring stock market has done little to diminish the concerns of consumers. Regardless of the extent to which a leader is responsible for economic challenges, he or she is the one who takes the blame as Americans have long been said to vote their pocketbooks.
President Biden's agenda has stalled due in part to infighting, which threatens to wreck his presidency if a meeting of the minds does not soon take place. A bipartisan infrastructure bill and a social spending bill with many provisions that appeal to the American people have gotten bogged down and have not yet passed. The massive stimulus bill passed by the president early in his administration, placing a great deal of money into our hands, is forgotten by many.
The coronavirus continues to be a potent issue and vanquishing it does not appear to be within reach yet. This phenomenon is due in part to governors in some Republican states who refuse to promote measures to quell outbreaks.
The critical mid-term election is a year away and a great deal can happen within that period of time. I am fervently hoping that the president will be able to regain his footing and can pass meaningful legislation which benefits the American people. If he does not, many voters will return power at the federal level to the Republicans, the modern-day party of lies which threatens civil and voting rights and the rights of women. Such an outcome would be catastrophic, moving us from the frying pan to the fire.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township