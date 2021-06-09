Your editorial about the rise in crime misses the mark badly. The examples of the causes are nothing but excuses.
The real culprit is the dramatic decrease in parental use of discipline.
For years now, parents have just allowed their children to think they can have anything they want. They have tried to show their love to their children by giving them everything. This has caused a generation of people who think they are owed everything they desire. When these people are not given what they want, they simply take what they want.
Couple this with the asinine movement to appease the radical segments of our society by passing laws that make it easier to commit crimes, and harder for police to arrest them, and you have the outcome we are now experiencing.
Clyde Brautigam
Canonsburg