In response to the Feb. 23 letter, "Workers need a living wage," the writer made some eyebrow-raising statements why business owners need to do this. The last sentence in his letter said, "Think about it." So I did. And here are my thoughts:
Why doesn't he start a business, pay a living wage, plus half of Social Securty, Medicare, workers compensation, unemployment, training, record keeping, filing quarterly forms, year-end forms and run the business if it is so easy. No sense of personal responsibility and just like a tyrant to tell people what to do. If you believe in it, then do it.
After thinking about it, I came to a conclusion: You can't be a liberal without being a hypocrite.
Jack Pavella
Washington