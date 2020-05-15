I have noticed that the “normal” Trump apologists have been writing into this paper, as usual. I could mention them by name, but, love them or not, we all know who they are. But I must mention one because, apparently, he must be part owner or on the board of this publication because he gets more space than even the editorial board. It is Dave "I love Trump" Ball, the guy who cannot get to the third paragraph before he starts his liberal bashing, lying and twisting of facts.
It was wonderful to see others are disgusted with this man and this publication catering to him. Of course, that is what Mr. Ball wants: He loves upsetting the “other side”: Ignore the facts, just so I anger the liberals.
I am sure Ball and the rest of the Trump followers (this does not mean all Trump voters) are going to rallies about getting Trump Country back to work. As for these small, "fake" protest groups carrying guns, Trump signs, MAGA hats and screaming and holding hate-filled signs, I respect their right to their opinion, no matter how much I disagree with them. I just ask one thing: Will you sign a right to refuse treatment for yourselves plus any family members whom you infect with COVID-19? Because the health care professionals who may just be liberals will be putting their health and lives on the line for you.
Sometime soon we are going to have to reopen the economy, but let the experts do it. The governors have a tremendous burden on their shoulders. It is easy to condemn when you do not have to worry about millions of lives. If you are dead, no job or economy will matter to you.
I am very liberal, yet I have many family members and friends of all political views, and I do not want anything to happen to any of them. My question is this: How can some people be so callous about someone else’s life? Have we become such a Me World?
Denny E. Cregut
Houston