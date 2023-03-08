Don’t stigmatize mental illness
In his letter to the editor on Friday, Sean Logue demands that U.S. Sen. John Fetterman “appear on camera to show us he is alive and well.” Unless Logue is the senator’s medical doctor or mental health professional, I suggest he stay in his lane.
We are aware that Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and was hospitalized in February for clinical depression. Logue is not privy to the senator’s treatment or recommendations from health care professionals.
According to 2020 statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 21 million adults in the United States have had at least one major depressive episode. An estimated 14.8 million U.S. adults had at least one major depressive episode with severe impairment. According to the American Psychiatric Association, more than half of people with mental illness don’t receive help for their disorders due to concerns about being treated differently or fears of losing their jobs and livelihood. That’s because stigma, prejudice, and discrimination against people with mental illness is still very much a problem.
Fortunately, Fetterman decided to receive treatment. A senior aide to the senator recently reported that his hospital stay could last more than a month as doctors test out new medications and treatments. That’s how clinical depression is treated. Suggesting that he appear before cameras in order to prove something is further stigmatizing mental illness. Logue states that he wants “no more lies or games.” As chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, perhaps he should focus on his party members’ conduct in the Washington County row offices.
Most people have struggled with or know someone who has struggled with physical or mental health issues. Many people continue struggle while dealing with the fear of being stigmatized. I suggest that Logue and others judge not, lest they be judged.