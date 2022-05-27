A May 12 article in the Observer-Reporter indicated that state Rep. Pam Snyder is introducing a bill that, if passed, would exclude seniors above a certain age from jury duty.
While this motivation for change may be well-intended, the exclusion of one part of the population from this aspect of public service is neither a service nor a requested measure. It is an insult.
If the motivation is to help citizens who are unable to meet the physical or financial demands of jury duty, the solution should be to simply expand the legitimate excuse to include age. This is an easy accommodation for those who need it. Citizens of any age who see jury duty as a privilege and a right can still be part of the jury pool.
Rana Grossman Tonti
Canonsburg